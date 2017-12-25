Getty Image

On Sunday, Kevin Durant tried to walk back his previous comments about how he felt LeBron James had “passed the torch” to him during the 2017 NBA Finals. It was a specific reference to his game-sealing – and arguably series-clinching – three-pointer in the waning moments of Game 3 to give the Warriors an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

It was a big moment for Durant, as evidenced by his torch passing comment, but for LeBron it was just another play, game, and Finals. Prior to the Cavs’ much-anticipated rematch against Golden State on Christmas Day, a reporter asked James whether that shot and the ensuing loss in Game 3 was a perpetual thorn in his side and something he still thought about.

A younger LeBron may have felt differently, but an older, wiser LeBron offered a rather healthy perspective on the matter.