On Sunday, Kevin Durant tried to walk back his previous comments about how he felt LeBron James had “passed the torch” to him during the 2017 NBA Finals. It was a specific reference to his game-sealing – and arguably series-clinching – three-pointer in the waning moments of Game 3 to give the Warriors an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
It was a big moment for Durant, as evidenced by his torch passing comment, but for LeBron it was just another play, game, and Finals. Prior to the Cavs’ much-anticipated rematch against Golden State on Christmas Day, a reporter asked James whether that shot and the ensuing loss in Game 3 was a perpetual thorn in his side and something he still thought about.
A younger LeBron may have felt differently, but an older, wiser LeBron offered a rather healthy perspective on the matter.
