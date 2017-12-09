The Latest Crazy NBA Rumor Has LeBron And Nerlens Noel Plotting To Team Up

12.09.17 7 mins ago

LeBron James has the option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and speculation surrounding his second potential Cleveland exit is running rampant. There is so much to sift through that it can be difficult to determine what’s legitimate, what’s agent posturing, and what’s complete nonsense.

For example, LeBron James bought a $23 million home in Los Angeles this week, and it took internet conspirators no time at all to determine that this purchase meant that he was signing with the Lakers this summer. James could sign with the Lakers this summer, but is buying a house in Los Angeles, a place a lot of NBA players own property, really an indicator of what he’ll do in free agency? Probably not.

Friday’s LeBron-James-to-Los-Angeles speculation comes courtesy of DallasBasketball.com’s Mike Fisher. Fisher did some dot connection surrounding Nerlens Noel’s upcoming surgery and free agency, along with revealing an “open secret” regarding the two Rich Paul clients.

