The concept of loyalty has been popping up in NBA discussions ever since the Kyrie Irving trade. Not because of the way Irving handled his exit from Cleveland, but instead, the fact that Boston traded Isaiah Thomas in the deal meant that people have discussed how loyal players should be to their teams.

Thomas was the Celtics best player last season, along with the engine that made the team go. He played while hurt at times, sure, but he also suited up and played after his sister died in a car accident. Loyalty to Thomas would have meant he was untouchable in negotiations for Irving, but instead, he is now a Cavalier.

This rubbed a few NBA players the wrong way and led to this post on Instagram.