Within moments of the calendar flipping to July 1, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry became the highest-paid player in NBA history. That distinction comes with a five-year pact worth more than $200 million to stay “home” in Oakland, and Curry was congratulated by the most prominent force in the league in LeBron James.
It’s only right! Steph has broken the mold in every way and NOBODY saw it coming! On paper, everyone had a better chance than Steph.. Lebron had a better team, KD had a better team, Kawhi had a better team, James Harden and Dwight had teamed up, Cp3 had Blake and Dj and even with all that.. Steph played with THE. LAST. PICK. IN. THE. DRAFT!
Monte gone, Coach Jackson gone, Steve Kerr barely there, He made Mike Brown and Luke Walton look like geniuses.. we didn’t believe this kinda player existed anymore.. 3 finals in a row, and nobody else could get KD a ring except Steph.. inspiring to see someone bank on himself, not money or a coach or proven talent but he banked on himself and that he could make everyone else better! Inspired.. 💪💪