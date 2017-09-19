Getty Image

Each year when players sign massive contracts as free agents there’s significant sticker shock to seeing the amount of money being given out. As the salary cap balloons under the new TV deal and with contracts now topping the $30 million mark annually and five-year extensions topping $200 million, it’s stunning to see the amount of money players are making.

However, as everyone knows, you don’t simply take home your full salary each year. Uncle Sam takes plenty in taxes, as do many states in various amounts, so the list of players with the most net income does not always line up with those with the most gross income. For the 2017-18 season, ESPN put together a list of the highest paid players and compared their gross and net income.

For the most part, its names you would expect near the top of the list, although Paul Millsap showing up at No. 2 overall came as a bit of a surprise — he’s No. 3 on gross income, so maybe it shouldn’t have been. Unsurprisingly, the list is filled with players that have signed contracts or extensions over the past couple of seasons and will certainly change in the near future. Below, you’ll find the top 10 list and their net incomes, but for the full breakdown of how much each player loses to taxes, click here.