Nike Is Worried About Its Jerseys After LeBron James’ Uniform Tore Apart On Opening Night

#NBA Tipoff #Nike #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
10.19.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

Nike is looking into why LeBron James‘ jersey didn’t fare as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers did on opening night. The Cavs defended their Eastern Conference championship against the rival Boston Celtics at home on Tuesday, with James overcoming an ankle injury to play against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.

But his jersey tore apart near the end of the game, which caused Nike to launch an investigation into exactly what happened. ESPN synergy expert Darren Rovell reported late Wednesday that Nike is “extensively reviewing” why James’ jersey split between the 2 and 3 on the back on opening night.

This is Nike’s first season as the exclusive supplier of uniforms for the league, so it’s a bad look for the jersey of the most popular player in the league — who has a lifetime deal with the company — to malfunction that badly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Nike#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron JamesNBA TipoffNIKE

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP