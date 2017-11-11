LiAngelo Ball Won’t Leave China With UCLA And May Have To Stay For A Few Weeks

11.11.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

LiAngelo Ball and the UCLA men’s basketball team were supposed to start the season in China with an early test against Georgia Tech before returning stateside. But it appears that the middle Ball child may be stuck in China for much longer than anyone initially anticipated.

Ball will not leave the country with the Bruins after their 63-60 win over Georgia Tech early Saturday, as the freshman is still dealing with the fallout of his arrest earlier this week with two teammates after a shoplifting incident.

Arash Markazi of ESPN reported that the three players would not be on a team flight back to the United States this weekend, and it might be another fortnight or so before the suspected shoplifters are allowed to travel back home.

A source with firsthand knowledge of the investigation said the players could be in Hangzhou for “a week or two.” The source noted that there is surveillance footage of the players shoplifting from three stores inside of a high-end shopping center, which houses Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Salvatore Ferragamo stores.

That implies that things could get worse for Ball, who is already facing the possibility of a lifetime ban from the nation. It’s tough to know how things will shake out over there, but at least he’s got his apology covered for him by Bill Walton.

Around The Web

TAGSCollege Basketballliangelo ballUCLA BRUINS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP