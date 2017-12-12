Getty Image

By now, you almost surely know that LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball have signed contracts to play professional basketball in Lithuania. Outside of that, there isn’t too terribly much out there about the team they’re playing for, Vytautas Prienai–Birštonas, or what we can expect to see out of the pair during their time abroad. The little we do know, though, paints a picture of a franchise that may clash with its two new players on a few levels.

Thankfully, we got some new information about the coach for the franchise, Virginijus Šeškus. I say “thankfully” because the information presented is absolutely hilarious.

ESPN’s Fran Frascilla caught up with one of Šeškus’s former players and got a little bit of insight. There are four pieces of information. The first three are kind of whatever, the last one is absolute gold.