Lil B Took A Victory Lap For His Bold Prediction That The Celtics Would Be Good This Year

12.05.17 2 hours ago

When Lil B comments on basketball, it is usually because he wants to make sure things go completely awry for someone he does not enjoy. Consider the fact that he put the Based God’s curse on Kevin Durant and James Harden, and up until he took the curse off of Durant, neither dude had ever won a title.

But over the offseason, Lil B decided to go in a different direction and praise a basketball team. He decided to bestow the Based God’s blessings upon the Boston Celtics, namely, he let the praise rain down for second-year Celtics wing Jaylen Brown.

Obviously the Celtics have been really good this year. The team boasts the best record in the NBA at 21-4, had a 16-game winning streak at one point this season, and even if it doesn’t win the Eastern Conference this year, Boston looks like the kind of squad that will be a championship contender for years to come.

