Getty Image

Lisa Leslie is joining the broadcast crew for the Orlando Magic. The WNBA and Olympic legend will join the broadcast for the rest of the season as an in-studio analyst.

Fox Sports Florida officially announced on Wednesday that Leslie will be on the pre- and post-game shows on the regional home of Magic games. Leslie made her first appearance on the Magic broadcast on Tuesday night and it appears that’s a role she’s going to have the remainder of the 2017-18 season.