Lisa Leslie is joining the broadcast crew for the Orlando Magic. The WNBA and Olympic legend will join the broadcast for the rest of the season as an in-studio analyst.
Fox Sports Florida officially announced on Wednesday that Leslie will be on the pre- and post-game shows on the regional home of Magic games. Leslie made her first appearance on the Magic broadcast on Tuesday night and it appears that’s a role she’s going to have the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
