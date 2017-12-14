YouTube/PauliusKrigeris

The Big Baller Brand crew is heading to Lithuania. After months of uncertainty surrounding the basketball future of the younger Ball’s, LaMelo and LiAngelo, the two announced via Big Baller Brand’s Instagram page on Monday that they were signing with Lithuanian basketball club Prienu Vytautas.

From the moment LaMelo and LiAngelo made their intentions official, reports started circulating about Prienu Vytautas’ basketball program. To say the feedback surrounding Prienu Vytautas was all over the map would be an understatement. The most entertaining report came from ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla, who claims Prienu Vytautas head coach Virginijus Šeškus sells meat to his players from the trunk of his car after practice.

Lithuania is having fun with the Ball brothers’ arrival, too. On Wednesday morning, a video surfaced from a fake travel agency out of Lithuania with a fake tour guide showing the Ball’s around their new home, and it’s absolutely incredible. But what do the real people of Lithuania think about the impending Big Baller Brand invasion, you might ask? You’re about to find out.