The Ball family’s fledgling shoe and apparel company, Big Baller Brand, caused quite a stir a few months back when they announced that Laker rookie Lonzo Ball‘s first signature sneaker, the Z02, would retail for an astounding $495 bucks a pop. But during Wednesday night’s Summer League Game against the Sixers, Lonzo inevitably courted controversy when he showed up wearing the Kobe ADs.