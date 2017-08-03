Getty Image

Markelle Fultz may have gone first in the NBA Draft this spring, but Lonzo Ball is officially the most talked-about NBA prospect in years. ESPN’s FiveThirtyEight published a story Thursday that highlights the amount of times Ball has received “mainstream online American media mentions,” and the results are staggering.

Not only was Ball mentioned more than Fultz, it was an advantage of hundreds of references. Between May 1 and July 30, Ball has been mentioned 702 times, while Fultz was only mentioned 436 times. The data looked at players in draft classes from 2013 to 2017, but no one was close to the media attention Lonzo Ball has received.

There are a few factors here, of course, one of them being the attention Lonzo’s father, LaVar, has brought on his entire family. But FiveThirtyEight’s Chris Herring argues that it’s not just LaVar’s bluster that’s making Lonzo a popular subject in the media.