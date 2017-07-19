Lonzo Ball’s Summer League Performances Were Huge Hits For The NBA

Getty Image

Proving that he is an unstoppable attention vehicle destined for world domination, the NBA has released some numbers that show Lonzo Ball was unquestionably the biggest story at its Las Vegas Summer League this year.

Ball brought attention to the summer proceedings in an unprecedented way, as the Los Angeles Lakers rookie helped sell out a Summer League session for the first time. But even his first steps on the court proved a huge attraction on the Association’s social media pages.