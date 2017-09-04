Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is showing that he’s more than the lead pitchman for the Big Baller Brand and a basketball player, it turns out that the odds on favorite for NBA Rookie of the year this season can rap as well. Lonzo dropped a track on us earlier this year that was surprisingly solid and this weekend he took to the stage for the first time (so far as we know).

The eldest ball brother hit the stage for the shoe release party for his youngest brother, LaMelo, where he sang the Big Baller Brand theme song and served as LaMelo’s hype man.

🅱️🅱️🅱️'s in this thang! @Zo raps his Big Baller Brand theme song to celebrate @Melo's signature sneaker. #NiceKicks A post shared by Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Lonzo didn’t spit enough bars to where one could get an accurate gauge of his skills, but one thing that clearly was lacking was his stage presence. Judging from the performance, it might have his been his first time so one might have to be a little easy on critiquing his performance in full. That said, I don’t think any of the older rappers who aren’t considered “real hip-hop” by Lonzo like Nas have anything to worry about.

If the Lakers rookie decides to record an album, one needs to only look at former players like Kobe Bryant and countless others who flamed out in the 90’s. That said, if you’re a fan of the kid, and or reading this and happen to know Lonzo personally, please tell him that when it comes to his rap career, it might be okay for him to stick to sports.