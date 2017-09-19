Lonzo Ball Worked Out In A T-Shirt That Put His Head On The NBA Logo

Getty Image

Lonzo Ball very well may be the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, but the rookie guard apparently has much bigger aspirations than that. Based on a picture that the Lakers tweeted out on Monday, Ball looks like his eventual goal is to replace Jerry West as the face of the NBA.

The Lakers went through a regular, run of the mill workout as a team. Everyone had Lakers-branded t-shirts on, which makes sense, as it was a team workout. There was one exception, as Ball decided to wear a t-shirt with the NBA logo on it.

The difference between the logo on this shirt and the regular logo, though, is that Ball’s shirt replaced the iconic silhouette of West with his head.

#LakeShow getting down to business in the weight room pic.twitter.com/g0PR8nlcSb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 18, 2017

So yes, this shirt is disrespectful and Ball is going to be dragged for wearing it. But listen, West himself has said that it’s time for someone to replace him as the logo. Since he said that, exactly zero people have tried to move into the pole position for the honor. If you want to take this shirt as Ball trying to get ahead of the field in the attempt the league wants to honor West’s request, this is a savvy move by the Lakers’ rookie guard. Or it’s just him wearing a silly shirt.