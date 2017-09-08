



Getty Image

Imagine sitting right at half court during a basketball game. Now, imagine you are moved like 30 feet to the left towards the scorer’s table or the benches where players sit. Congratulations! You now know what it’s like to spend a whole bunch of money to sit in the Los Angeles Clippers‘ brand new ‘Star Courtside’ seats.

The seats, according to a release, make fans part of the televised broadcast of the game by splitting the scorer’s table in half and putting seats right smack dab in the middle of things. This means fans will get to do a bunch of stuff, like talking smack to professional athletes as they’re waiting to get into the game and running for their lives if a loose ball starts rolling their way and Blake Griffin has to dive to save it from going out.

Ostensibly comparing them to a Pokemon card, the Clippers said that “High-profile seats like these rarely come available, and once they’re taken, they’re rarely relinquished. This an extremely rare and timely opportunity.”





LA Clippers

In all seriousness, this is a cool way to let fans feel closer to the game than ever before, even if the price tag will probably make sure that these seats aren’t exactly accessible to Average Joes.

I just can’t get the image of Griffin or DeAndre Jordan lunging for a loose ball and everyone running away like the time Shaq caused the Suns bench to part like the Red Sea.