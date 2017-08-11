Twitter

The Los Angeles Clippers are taking Nike’s NBA jersey redesign as an opportunity to clean up their look. Gone are the lines on the front of their home and away jerseys, and the franchise appears to be minimizing the use of some wordmarks the team brought in after it was bought by owner Steve Ballmer.

The Clippers showed off their Association and Icon edition jerseys on Twitter Friday morning, even getting Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan to model the uniforms for them.