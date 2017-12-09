A Lou Williams Game Winner Capped Off A Wild Ending To The Clippers’ Game Against Washington

#NBA Jumpstart #Los Angeles Clippers
12.09.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

The Clippers and the Wizards squared off in a Saturday afternoon matinee that featured one crazy ending. The two teams exchanged haymakers down the stretch, but thanks to a game-winning three pointer from a different area code by Lou Williams, Los Angeles was able to walk off the floor with a 113-112 win.

The craziness started with less than 20 seconds remaining in the game. Austin Rivers hoisted up a three that didn’t go in, got the ball back, and let it fly one more time, getting nothing but the bottom of the net.

Bradley Beal managed to respond on the following possession. The Wizards’ star guard attacked the rim and drew a foul to put Washington ahead.

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersLou WilliamsNBA JumpstartWASHINGTON WIZARDS

