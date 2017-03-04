Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Lou Williams Will Not Stop Tormenting Nick Young Over An Unpaid Debt

03.04.17 2 hours ago

Have you ever owed a friend some money, but it took you a while to pay up for some reason? If not, congratulations, you’re one of six people who have never been in this situation.

But if you do fit this description, you know that your friend may be ruthless about you not paying up. Nick Young is learning this the hard way. Swaggy P apparently owes Lou Williams some money from when Williams was on the Lakers prior to his trade to the Rockets. We know this because Lou Will is adamant that his former teammate will pay up when the Lakers visit Houston in a few weeks.

While tweeting his gratitude to the departed Williams for being a great teammate, Young suggested he does not owe Williams for any unpaid bets after the Lakers traded him to the Rockets.

“It doesn’t work that way,” Williams said. “When they come to Houston in a couple of weeks, he’s got to pay up.”

The Lakers play in Houston on March 15. So, Williams told a reporter to inform Young that he’s “looking for him” to arrive in Texas with enough cash to clear his debt.

“Metta (World Peace) owes me money, but I’m not worried about Metta,” Williams said. “Metta’s good at paying. Nick’s always late.”

