Luke Walton Had Some Harsh Words For His Starters’ Defensive Effort Against The Raptors

#NBA Jumpstart #LA Lakers
10.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are a young team. While they have players like Brook Lopez and Luol Deng that have been around for a while and can help their core develop, Los Angeles is built around a young group of players that it hopes will bring it a title sometime soon.

It’s an ambitious approach, and like all teams that have an eye on the future, there will be growing pains. There’s not too much that the Lakers can do about it other than use those moments as opportunities to teach guys like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

One such moment happened on Friday night during the team’s 101-92 loss to Toronto. Lakers coach Luke Walton wasn’t happy with his starting five’s defensive effort during the third quarter, so he did something drastic and pulled his starters. As he told the press on Saturday, he did this to get a point across.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSLUKE WALTONNBA Jumpstart

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP