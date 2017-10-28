Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are a young team. While they have players like Brook Lopez and Luol Deng that have been around for a while and can help their core develop, Los Angeles is built around a young group of players that it hopes will bring it a title sometime soon.

It’s an ambitious approach, and like all teams that have an eye on the future, there will be growing pains. There’s not too much that the Lakers can do about it other than use those moments as opportunities to teach guys like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

One such moment happened on Friday night during the team’s 101-92 loss to Toronto. Lakers coach Luke Walton wasn’t happy with his starting five’s defensive effort during the third quarter, so he did something drastic and pulled his starters. As he told the press on Saturday, he did this to get a point across.