Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have not been shy about speaking out against President Donald Trump. Popovich kicked things off with a tirade in November aimed at both Trump and the people who voted for him, while following that up with a rant in the aftermath of his inauguration.
Kerr’s comments did not gain quite the traction of his former head coach but he got quite a few things off his chest in November and shared his (negative) feelings about the short-lived travel ban. While Popovich and Kerr aren’t the only ones that have opened up on the topic, one organization has begun to highlight a faux campaign with a “Popovich-Kerr 2020” theme to show support.
Over the weekend, Lakers head coach Luke Walton joined the movement.
Considering your ridiculous “donations” (ie bribes) that can be given to candidates in your “democracy”, why on earth non of you just get a Kickstarter/GoFundMe campaign for your next President is beyond me. There are so many qualified people who aren’t dirtied by the sharks living in D.C. that could make a real difference, but just don’t have the cash to run a campaign. Seriously. What’s stopping you?