Luke Walton Threw His Support Behind A Popovich-Kerr Ticket For The 2020 Presidential Election

06.06.17 10 hours ago

Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have not been shy about speaking out against President Donald Trump. Popovich kicked things off with a tirade in November aimed at both Trump and the people who voted for him, while following that up with a rant in the aftermath of his inauguration.

Kerr’s comments did not gain quite the traction of his former head coach but he got quite a few things off his chest in November and shared his (negative) feelings about the short-lived travel ban. While Popovich and Kerr aren’t the only ones that have opened up on the topic, one organization has begun to highlight a faux campaign with a “Popovich-Kerr 2020” theme to show support.

Over the weekend, Lakers head coach Luke Walton joined the movement.

TAGSdonald trumpGREGG POPOVICHLUKE WALTONSTEVE KERR

