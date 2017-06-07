Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have not been shy about speaking out against President Donald Trump. Popovich kicked things off with a tirade in November aimed at both Trump and the people who voted for him, while following that up with a rant in the aftermath of his inauguration.

Kerr’s comments did not gain quite the traction of his former head coach but he got quite a few things off his chest in November and shared his (negative) feelings about the short-lived travel ban. While Popovich and Kerr aren’t the only ones that have opened up on the topic, one organization has begun to highlight a faux campaign with a “Popovich-Kerr 2020” theme to show support.

Over the weekend, Lakers head coach Luke Walton joined the movement.