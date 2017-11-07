Luol Deng And The Lakers Are Trying To Find A ‘Resolution’ That Gets Him Out Of L.A.

Luol Deng signed a massive contract with the Los Angeles Lakers prior to the 2016-17 season. Los Angeles gave the veteran forward a four-year deal which would pay him $72 million. It was kind of head-scratching at the time, and in retrospect, committing that much money to a veteran in the midst of a rebuild was not a good idea.

This year, Deng hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity to earn that money. He’s appeared in one game — the Lakers’ season opener — and recorded two points in 13 minutes. The veteran forward is just completely out of the rotation and on the team’s inactive list, which isn’t the worst idea for the rebuilding Lakers, but it’s unfortunate for a guy who wants to play basketball.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, both sides are looking for a way to remedy the situation. Whether it be via a trade or a buyout, the Lakers reportedly want to get out of Deng’s deal, while Deng wants to go play somewhere, even if the process may take a while.

