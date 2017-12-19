Magic Johnson Claimed Kobe Bryant Is ‘The Greatest We’ve Ever Seen’

Getty Image

The Lakers threw Kobe Bryant a bit of a party on Monday night to celebrate his jersey(s) retirement against the Golden State Warriors. While the Dubs spoiled the party a bit with an overtime win, all eyes were on halftime as the Lakers put on a lengthy retirement ceremony that featured speeches from both Bryant and team president Major Johnson.

Though the spectre of replacing a player like Bryant still hangs over the franchise, celebrating his legacy in both 8 and 24 offered Magic and the Lakers a chance to talk about just how good the team has had it when it comes to franchise-altering talent over the last few decades.

Johnson called Kobe “the greatest to ever wear the purple and gold” which actually might be a bit of a slight to himself if you think about it. But the superlatives were out in full force for Kobe on Monday, and they were well-deserved. Johnson even said there will never be another player like Bryant again.