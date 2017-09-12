Magic Johnson Turned Down Offers From The Knicks And Warriors Before Getting The Lakers Job

09.12.17 3 hours ago

It feels like Magic Johnson was always going to be involved with the Los Angeles Lakers somehow, but it turns out the Lake Show’s current team president had a number of other offers before the Lakers finally came calling.

Johnson appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday and said the Lakers were not the only NBA team that wanted the NBA legend to get involved in their team. In fact, it sounds like Johnson had to wait around and turn down some pretty good offers before the Lakers finally came calling.

While a job with the New York Knicks had to be brought up by the panel, Johnson talked about some pretty interesting ownership opportunities he turned down.

