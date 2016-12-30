maxrappaport: Malik Monk is dope ESPN 2 College Basketball: Kentucky at Mississippi https://t.co/M1RnBLywZr pic.twitter.com/eS9sgy8EnM — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) December 30, 2016

As usual, the Kentucky Wildcats are loaded with talent up and down the roster for the 2016-2017 season. However, shooting guard Malik Monk has grabbed the spotlight for John Calipari’s team and with good reason. Monk captivated the basketball-watching public while scoring 47 points in a neutral court win over North Carolina. On Thursday, the 6’3 guard flashed a different part of his game against Ole Miss.

With the Wildcats holding a 12-point lead against the overmatched Rebels in the first half, Monk gathered a rebound under his own basket. From there, it was a one-man show. The freshman from a small town in Arkansas embarrassed an Ole Miss defender with a beautiful in-and-out dribble near midcourt, and that was just the beginning. With the number one highlight out of the way, Monk split two more defenders before making it was to the rim.

Upon arrival, Monk was fouled but he finished through contact with a ridiculous scoop shot. In short, he took it to the entirety of the Ole Miss defense and, frankly, made it look much easier than it actually should have been for any player to accomplish. Malik Monk might not be the best player in the country, but he is one of the most entertaining – and that point was reaffirmed in one fell swoop against Ole Miss.