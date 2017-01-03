The Pacers Mocked Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Meltdown With A Lip Sync Cam

Mariah Carey isn’t having the happiest New Year. Have you seen this? Have you heard this? The legendary diva, who recently turned in a must-see performance in YouTube Red’s The Keys of Christmas (seriously, watch this trailer), is currently feuding, through her reps, with the producers of (*deep breath*) Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest over accusations that the show intentionally made her look bad to boost its ratings.

If you haven’t watched it, Carey’s “absolute trainwreck” performance is indescribable. It’s many parts awkward and terrible, hilarious and downright brutal. She should have paid Shia LaBeouf to get involved so they could call it performance art, but instead it has developed into a terrible case of she said/they said, and no matter who is actually responsible, people are going to make fun of her for a long, long time. For example, the Indiana Pacers.

On New Year’s Day, the Pacers earned a 117-104 win over the allegedly defensive-minded Magic, but the team’s biggest win came on the Bankers Life Fieldhouse video board. The “Lip Sync Cam” is as simple as it is mean to the superstar singer, but some fans seemed to really enjoy being a part of the mockery. And if she’s upset, they can always say it was Seacrest’s idea.

(Via Jimmy Larrabee)

