The Sixers Will Bring No. 1 Pick Markelle Fultz Off The Bench To Start The 2017-18 Season

10.15.17 14 mins ago

Most NBA rookies are bad in the early going and even the best prospects aren’t always immune from that. However, the No. 1 pick is usually a full-time starter from the jump and many assumed that Sixers guard Markelle Fultz would follow that same path in his debut season.

On Sunday, though, word broke from head coach Brett Brown that the former University of Washington star won’t be in the starting lineup on opening night.

As noted by Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Brown also leaned on the fact that Fultz wasn’t overly active in the preseason and that is true in the sense that he appeared for only 47 game minutes. Additionally, Fultz has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which has played a role in his funky new shooting form. Still, it is a bit odd to see a prospect of his stature coming off the bench to begin the season and Brown’s next move, especially if Fultz performs adequately, will be quite interesting.

