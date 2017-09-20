Getty Image

Amid all relative chaos of the NBA’s Eastern Conference, the Washington Wizards were a beacon of calm. They were one game away from the conference finals last season and much of the team remained exactly the same after inking star point guard John Wall to a long-term extension and re-signing their top free agent Otto Porter.

That meant that no matter what happened with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics — and plenty happened — the Wiz would be in a good spot to compete for a conference championship once again. Where the Cavs and Celtics will have to adjust to some major changes to their starting lineups, which can often lead to slow starts, Washington entered this season with a great chance to jump out to a fast start in the Eastern Conference that could help them potentially swipe a top-two seed.

That relative calm and promise of continuity hit a rough spot on Wednesday when it was reported that power forward Markieff Morris needs surgery and will miss the start of training camp for the squad.