The 2018 NBA Draft is absolutely loaded at the top, with as many as four players having legitimate cases for going with the No. 1 overall pick. Among them is Duke big man Marvin Bagley, who has been borderline unstoppable through the Blue Devils’ first eight games to the point that he’s already making school history.

Bagley had his two best games in a Duke uniform during the team’s semifinal and final matchups at the PK80 in Portland. The freshman had 34 points on 12-for-19 shooting and 15 rebounds against Texas on Friday, and on Sunday night, his 30 points and 15 rebounds led Duke to a comeback win over Florida in the championship game.

This marked the first time that any player in school history had 30 points and 15 rebounds in back-to-back games, which says a lot considering some of the players to roll through Durham.