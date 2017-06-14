Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks’ rebuild has begun as they enter the end of the Dirk Nowitzki era. The Mavs acquired Nerlens Noel from the Sixers at the trade deadline and can bring him back in restricted free agency. With only Nowitzki — a $25 million team option — Harrison Barnes, and Wesley Matthews making eight figures a year, Dallas enters this offseason with plenty of ammunition to try and accelerate their rebuild by acquiring top free agents.

Dallas won’t be the most enticing destination for players looking to win now, but they can offer plenty of money and have one of the league’s best coaches in Rick Carlisle. The Mavs will pick ninth in the NBA Draft and can likely find a quality player in what is considered a deep draft for the top 10 picks, and will also be able to make moves to open up even more cap space than they already have if there are multiple big money targets they want to go after.

Point guard is the position of most pressing need for the Mavs, and most mock drafts have had them focusing their efforts with the ninth pick on getting a one guard. However, Dallas will also be a contender for some of the top point guards on the free agency market, and, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated, they might look to sign both of the Holiday brothers to bolster their backcourt.