Two Christmases ago, a ride-or-die Kobe Bryant fan took exception from another user to some Twitter criticism of his favorite player. After much back-and-forth, he suggested the two parties settle this dispute with a real-life fistfight. The proposal was to meet halfway between the Twitter profile locations of the two gentlemen, in a Southern California city named Temecula. The only problem: only one of the two parties was actually in California, and he was the only one who made the trip. Thus, a meme was born.
Meet Me In Temecula, So We Can Feed Ducks, Sip Some Wine And Not Fight About Kobe
Bill Hanstock 12.21.16 1 day ago
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?
Alyssa Fikse and Jason Tabrys 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice
Keith Reid-Cleveland and Greg Whitt 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’
Chloe Schildhause 11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With