Meet Me In Temecula, So We Can Feed Ducks, Sip Some Wine And Not Fight About Kobe

12.21.16 1 day ago

Getty Image

Two Christmases ago, a ride-or-die Kobe Bryant fan took exception from another user to some Twitter criticism of his favorite player. After much back-and-forth, he suggested the two parties settle this dispute with a real-life fistfight. The proposal was to meet halfway between the Twitter profile locations of the two gentlemen, in a Southern California city named Temecula. The only problem: only one of the two parties was actually in California, and he was the only one who made the trip. Thus, a meme was born.

TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSTemecula

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP