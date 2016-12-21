Getty Image

Two Christmases ago, a ride-or-die Kobe Bryant fan took exception from another user to some Twitter criticism of his favorite player. After much back-and-forth, he suggested the two parties settle this dispute with a real-life fistfight. The proposal was to meet halfway between the Twitter profile locations of the two gentlemen, in a Southern California city named Temecula. The only problem: only one of the two parties was actually in California, and he was the only one who made the trip. Thus, a meme was born.

Loser??? I bet I don't lose the fight!!! Lmaoo! You in San Diego right??? @SnottieDrippen — Nat Burner (@TooReal4ThisApp) December 25, 2014