The Memphis Grizzlies Have Fired Coach David Fizdale One Day After Benching Marc Gasol

11.27.17 54 mins ago

The Grizzlies have lost eight games in a row to fall to 7-12 on the season, most recently losing to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as the wheels have come off after a hot early start in Memphis. In that loss to the Nets, Fizdale left star center Marc Gasol on the bench for the entire fourth quarter. Gasol was displeased with the decision, and voiced his frustrations after the game.

On Monday, Fizdale was fired, with assistant JB Bickerstaff taking over, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and USA Today’s Sam Amick.

