The 2017 Playoffs Gave Us The Bittersweet Salmon Song Of The Grit-N-Grind Grizzlies

#NBA Jumpstart #San Antonio Spurs
01.04.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The unofficial end of the Grit-N-Grind Grizzlies era in Memphis is maybe the hardest sports-related heartbreak I’ve ever had to come to terms with. It’s been harder than when Michael Jordan retired the first time or basically every season the Chicago Cubs didn’t win the World Series.

Growing up in Memphis, I didn’t get a chance to see a lot of live pro sports, mostly because there wasn’t much to see. We basically had the Memphis Chicks, a long-defunct farm club for the Kansas City Royals whose baby chicken mascot bore no relation to the indigenous Chickasaw tribe from which it took its name. But I digress.

So when the team relocated from Vancouver in 2001, I was ecstatic (I was also pissed about the timing because I’d just gone away to college, but oh well.). At my very first NBA game at the Pyramid, I got to see one of my absolute favorite players ever, Jason Williams, playing for my hometown team and going head-to-head against Gary Payton, another one of my childhood idols, who lit us up for 30-some-odd points and gift-wrapped us one of the countless blowout losses we’d suffer during those early years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSgrit-n-grindMARC GASOLMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMIKE CONLEYNBA Jumpstartsan antonio spurs

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP