The Heat Are The First NBA Team To Take On Scalpers By Moving To Mobile-Only Ticketing

08.11.17 2 hours ago

The Miami Heat aren’t the first NBA team to institute digital ticketing options, but they’re the first to go all-in on cell phone tickets. ESPN’s master of brands Darren Rovell reported on Thursday that the Heat are moving to digital tickets for every home date in the 2017-18 season.

In a move that changes the way fans actually get to watch the game in person, Heat fans will need a cell phone to display their tickets on if they want to get past the ticket-takers.

