A Michael Beasley Jumper Spun Around The Rim Six Times Before It Decided To Go In

01.02.18 3 hours ago

Michael Beasley is never shy about getting shots up in the midst of an NBA game and, frankly, context doesn’t matter in the slightest when it comes to his approach to basketball. After all, the New York Knicks forward anointed himself as the “Walking Bucket” prior to the start of the 2017-2018 season and, since arriving in the Big Apple, Beasley is averaging more than one shot attempt for every two minutes of on-court time.

On Tuesday, though, Beasley produced a shot that was strange and riveting even by his lofty standards and it came in the late portion of the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs. In short, Beasley squared up for a lengthy, two-point jumper from the top of the key and, well, hilarity ensued.

A best guess indicates that Beasley’s shot zoomed around the rim for six full rotations before falling through the cylinder, and that is simply amazing.

On one hand, the shot counts for only two points and that, of course, makes it identical to an attempt that swished through without incident. On the other, moments like this should be cherished over the course of a marathon-worthy, 82-game NBA season and Michael Beasley is the perfect player to be involved in this instance.

