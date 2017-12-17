Michael Beasley Stole The Show During Carmelo Anthony’s Return To New York

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments

Carmelo Anthony‘s return to New York went fairly well, all things considered. The former Knick was cheered by the team’s fans and even got a tribute video before he was announced as a starter during pregame introduction. Considering how the environment around a star returning to where they used to play can sometimes be acrimonious (as the Thunder saw with Paul George’s return to Indiana), this was cool to see.

As for the game itself, it could not have gone much worse for Anthony. He scored 12 points on 5-for-18 shooting, and the Knicks were able to beat the Thunder handily, 111-96. The Knicks pulled off that lopsided victory despite the fact that Kristaps Porzingis did not play.

In his absence, New York needed someone to provide a scoring punch and replace the production of their young superstar that averages 25.5 points per game. That punch ended up coming from Michael Beasley, who tied his season high of 30 points and shot an incredibly efficient 11-for-18 from the field.

