What Was Michael Jordan's Greatest Season?

Michael Jordan Tossed The Internet Into Confusion With His ‘Ceiling Is The Roof’ UNC Halftime Speech

#Michael Jordan
03.05.17 1 hour ago

Michael Jordan is still considered the GOAT by many across this fair land, especially when it comes to the folks in Tar Heel country. The former UNC star and Chicago Bulls legend made an appearance in Chapel Hill on Saturday night to demonstrate, speaking to the crowd during halftime of the Duke / UNC game. While he was there to pump up the crowd, he was also there on business, announcing that the Tar Heels football team will now ditch Nike for Jordan Brand in the upcoming season.

It was a fine speech that showed Jordan’s appreciation for his alma mater, but then he dropped this nugget near the end of the speech:

“The ceiling is the roof. Let’s make it happen. Let’s keep moving forward.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSCrying JordanMichael JordanNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP