“The ceiling is the roof” pic.twitter.com/RtcKkVUQ1h — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 5, 2017

Michael Jordan is still considered the GOAT by many across this fair land, especially when it comes to the folks in Tar Heel country. The former UNC star and Chicago Bulls legend made an appearance in Chapel Hill on Saturday night to demonstrate, speaking to the crowd during halftime of the Duke / UNC game. While he was there to pump up the crowd, he was also there on business, announcing that the Tar Heels football team will now ditch Nike for Jordan Brand in the upcoming season.

It was a fine speech that showed Jordan’s appreciation for his alma mater, but then he dropped this nugget near the end of the speech:

“The ceiling is the roof. Let’s make it happen. Let’s keep moving forward.”