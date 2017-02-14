NBA 80's Dream Team

Michael Jordan Is Joining The NBA To Help Fix The Charles Oakley-Knicks Feud

02.13.17 52 mins ago

Could we finally be getting to a resolution in Charles Oakley’s feud with the Knicks? According to a statement released by the NBA, Michael Jordan and Adam Silver are getting involved so that we get to this point.

It is beyond disheartening to see situations involving members of the NBA family like the one that occurred at Madison Square Garden this past week. In an effort to find a path forward, New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan, Charles Oakley, and I met today at the league office, along with Michael Jordan, who participated by phone.

Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA. Mr. Dolan expressed his hope that Mr. Oakley would return to MSG as his guest in the near future.

I appreciate the efforts of Mr. Dolan, Mr. Oakley and Mr. Jordan to work towards a resolution of this matter.

