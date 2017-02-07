Getty Image

One common refrain throughout LeBron James’ career from detractors has been that he has taken the easy road to his three NBA titles.

He left Cleveland for Miami to join forces with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. He’s done his winning in the Eastern Conference, which has lacked another top contender to push his Heat and Cavs teams in ways Western Conference teams have battled in recent years. Most recently, it’s been that he’s asking for more help on a team that has the league’s highest luxury tax bill.

Charles Barkley has decried James for being a whiner, eliciting an angry response from James. Fans and media have prodded at James, with their favorite game, comparing his actions to those of Michael Jordan. Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause went on The Vertical podcast with Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday and stirred the pot more by saying Jordan never came to him to request a trade or a player in the draft.

It’s a favorite line from people no longer in the NBA. These young players just want everything handed to them and don’t work as hard as they did back in the day.

However, Krause’s comments go against a story from Sam Smith’s book “The Jordan Rules” (via an excerpt published in the Oklahoman), that details Jordan pushing for the Bulls to make a trade in 1990 over frustrations with Bill Cartwright.