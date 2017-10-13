Michael Jordan Admits That He Smokes An Astounding Number Of Cigars Per Day

#Michael Jordan
10.13.17 49 mins ago

Getty Image

Michael Jordan’s love for cigars is common knowledge at this point. If he’s at an event where smoking is permitted, you can almost guarantee that he’s got a cigar in one hand. This isn’t news, but after keeping just how often he smokes cigars in one day a secret since 1991, Jordan finally revealed that number in an interview with Cigar Aficionado. Yes, Cigar Aficionado. Jordan rarely gives interviews these days, but for Cigar Aficionado, he makes an exception. This should tell you something.

According to Jordan, he smoked his first cigar in 1991 when Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf gave him one as a gift following their first NBA Championship. From there, Jordan started smoking cigars on his way to every home game. Jordan explained how this ritual got started to his best friends at Cigar Aficionado back in 2005.

“We had to be to the stadium at 6 o’clock for home games, and traffic was so bad it would take us an hour and 15 or an hour and 30 minutes to drive. So now I’m sitting in a car for almost an hour and a half, and I’m very tense. I’m worried about the traffic. So I started smoking a cigar going to the games. In 1993. It became a ritual for every home game.”

As someone who doesn’t smoke cigars for no particular reason other than the fact that my wallet can’t support another habit, it does seem like a relaxing way to kill time. Smoking a cigar at this frequency before playing basketball at the highest level doesn’t seem like the best idea on paper, but the last thing I’m going to do is question Jordan’s basketball routine.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSMichael Jordan

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP