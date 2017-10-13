Getty Image

Michael Jordan’s love for cigars is common knowledge at this point. If he’s at an event where smoking is permitted, you can almost guarantee that he’s got a cigar in one hand. This isn’t news, but after keeping just how often he smokes cigars in one day a secret since 1991, Jordan finally revealed that number in an interview with Cigar Aficionado. Yes, Cigar Aficionado. Jordan rarely gives interviews these days, but for Cigar Aficionado, he makes an exception. This should tell you something.

According to Jordan, he smoked his first cigar in 1991 when Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf gave him one as a gift following their first NBA Championship. From there, Jordan started smoking cigars on his way to every home game. Jordan explained how this ritual got started to his best friends at Cigar Aficionado back in 2005.

“We had to be to the stadium at 6 o’clock for home games, and traffic was so bad it would take us an hour and 15 or an hour and 30 minutes to drive. So now I’m sitting in a car for almost an hour and a half, and I’m very tense. I’m worried about the traffic. So I started smoking a cigar going to the games. In 1993. It became a ritual for every home game.”

As someone who doesn’t smoke cigars for no particular reason other than the fact that my wallet can’t support another habit, it does seem like a relaxing way to kill time. Smoking a cigar at this frequency before playing basketball at the highest level doesn’t seem like the best idea on paper, but the last thing I’m going to do is question Jordan’s basketball routine.