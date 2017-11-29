Getty Image

On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies made the stunning announcement that head coach David Fizdale had been deposed amid an eight-game losing skid that was punctuated on Sunday with 98-88 stink-bomb against the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Equally as shocking are the revelations that have filtered in about friction behind the scenes between Fizdale and All-Star center Marc Gasol. The talented Spaniard has never been known as a prima donna. On the contrary, he’s built a reputation as that rarest of birds: A low-maintenance, team-first superstar that is every coach’s dream.

Still, no player-coach relationship is immune to conflict, and things had reportedly been rocky between the two for some time. Those simmering tensions came to a boil after Fizdale benched Gasol for the entire fourth quarter against the Nets, with Gasol telling reporters afterward in no uncertain terms that he wasn’t happy about that decision.

Grizzlies brass admitted that the disconnect between the two was a factor in Fizdale’s dismissal, but they also pointed to the team’s floundering play and little, if any, signs of progress toward righting the ship.

Several of Fizdale’s former players jumped on Twitter to express their shock and disbelief, chief among them LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who both played under Fizdale when he was an assistant with the Miami Heat. On Tuesday, Mike Conley joined the chorus.