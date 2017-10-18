Mike D’Antoni Jabbed At Draymond Green And The Warriors Defense After The Rockets’ Win

10.18.17 47 mins ago

Getty Image

The Rockets managed to spoil the Warriors’ ring night on Tuesday in a thrilling 122-121 comeback win, in which Houston outscored Golden State 34-20 in the fourth quarter. A shootout between the two teams was all but expected, considering the offensive firepower on both sides, especially after the Rockets’ offseason addition of Chris Paul.

Both teams shot the ball extremely well, with the Warriors shooting an absurd 53.8 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from three-point range and the Rockets shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three, but doing so on 17 more attempts. Neither defense particularly shined on Tuesday night, which didn’t surprise Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

In the buildup to the game, D’Antoni noted that both teams were incredible offensively and, with the addition of Paul, the Rockets felt they could hang with Golden State on that end of the floor, noting that “You’re not going to stop them, … they’re not going to stop us either.”

