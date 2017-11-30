Getty Image

Already one of the best offensive teams in the NBA, the Timberwolves bolstered their young core of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins this offseason by trading for Jimmy Butler and signing Jeff Teague. While none of them are knockdown 3-point shooters, they’re each capable of creating their own shot in a variety of ways, which helps Minnesota cover up a lot of its shortcomings on offense.

Butler and Wiggins in particular give the Timberwolves an interesting one-two punch in the backcourt. They are incredibly similar players on paper, both in terms of how they score their points and where they like to shoot from. They’re also two of the better athletes at their position, giving Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau plenty of options when it comes to how he uses them in the halfcourt.

This is one of the more creative ways Thibodeau maximizes their versatility as scorers, as well as their athleticism, to create easy baskets.

The play begins with Teague making a pass to Wiggins on the left wing. As soon as he gets rid of the ball, Teague moves towards the middle of the court to set a screen for Butler, who is stationed next to Taj Gibson and Towns on the weakside. Butler then uses Teague’s screen to cut from the right wing to the left block for what appears to be a post-up in front of Wiggins.