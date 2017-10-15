‘NBA 2K18’ Is Adding Verified Users So You Know If You’re Playing Against An NBA Player

10.14.17

2K Sports, the developers behind NBA 2K, introduced a new MyCareer mode in NBA 2K18 that included the first open-world experience in basketball video game history. While the new MyCareer mode isn’t without faults, they’ve continued to push the series forward rather than resting on their laurels.

NBA 2K18 is still innovating post-release, and they just added a new feature that is so simple and so smart that it makes you wonder how nobody has thought of it yet. Community manager for NBA 2K, Chris Manning, announced on Friday that the game’s latest release will now feature verified users.

That means NBA 2K employees like himself and “verified NBA guys” will have an identifying characteristic that helps you know you’re playing with the real deal.

