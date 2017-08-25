‘NBA 2K18’ Will Feature 17 Classic Teams Including The ‘We Believe’ Warriors

#NBA 2k #Golden State Warriors #New York Knicks
08.25.17 1 hour ago

Twitter/@BaronDavis

NBA 2K18 will bring two new forms of retro teams into the game this year, with the introduction of all-time teams for all 30 franchises, as well as classic teams from the past two decades. The all-time teams are a collection of players from each franchise’s history, which make for an All-Star team of sorts for each franchise.

The classic teams, however, are just a team from the past that was iconic in some way or another, and the game is bringing them back to life for the current gamer to get a chance to play with.

In total, there are 17 classic teams on NBA 2K18. Originally, 16 teams were announced, but a late addition brought the “We Believe” Warriors from 2007-08 into the mix, to the delight of Baron Davis and others.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k#Golden State Warriors#New York Knicks
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA 2KNBA 2K18NEW YORK KNICKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 22 hours ago 3 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP