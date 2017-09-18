The Latest ‘NBA 2K18’ Glitch Put Draymond Green Right In Kevin Durant’s Lap

NBA 2K18 is finally here and so are the inevitable glitches. Game glitches aren’t new. Every game has them, and the larger the world, the more chances there are for weird in-game physics, sprite errors, and other weirdness. It’s part of the charm of video games, allowing something that normally wouldn’t happen to occur in the virtual world. You know, like the Knicks winning an NBA title this decade.

At this point it’s just great to see actual gameplay or screenshots from ‘NBA 2K18’ that don’t accompany player ratings for a game that doesn’t exist. The game is finally here, and the weirdness is just starting. Sometimes these glitches are simple math errors that make JaVale McGee a billionaire.

The weirdest yet was caught by the users of the Redditors on r/NBA 2K18, who managed to get Draymond Green to hang out on Kevin Durant‘s lap.

