NBA 2K

2K Sports has been teasing major changes to NBA 2K18‘s MyCareer mode seemingly all summer, and we finally got a peak at what 2K Sports has been working on today at the NBA 2K18 preview event in New York City. Prior to today’s massive MyCareer announcement, 2K Sports had already revealed some exciting new features, including All-Time teams for all 30 NBA franchises, along with significant graphical upgrades, and showed off a potential new cover for NBA 2K18 after Kyrie Irving was traded to the Celtics, but none of that really prepared us for this.

There is a lot to digest here, so let’s just start with the trailer.