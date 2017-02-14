Getty Image

Do you like dunks? Alley-oops? Want to watch Julius Erving reject a shot all the way back to 1974? Want to watch a thin Shaquille O’Neal throw down a pass with one hand?

Then great news, because that video has all that stuff and more. It’s nearly four decades of the NBA All-Star Game’s greatest players doing cool things. It’s also fun to watch the game evolve. This video claims, and probably rightfully, that the best play in the 1984 All-Star Game was a Larry Bird reverse layup off a fast break. Twenty-five years later, Shaq is bouncing a pass through a guy’s legs to Dwyane Wade on a give-and-go dunk.

It’s fun to watch each play and figure out which year is when you could no longer pull off the thing the All-Star did. I couldn’t make it out of the 1980s. Layups? Blocks? Sure. Once the oops are alley’d, I’m out.