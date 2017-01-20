Here Are Our Selections For The 2017 NBA All-Star Game Reserves

On Thursday, we learned which 10 players are going to start the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. While there were two fairly obvious snubs, it’s hard to argue that these players don’t deserve the honor.

But because this is always how this works, right after the starters were announced, the conversation immediately moved to which players are going to earn the title of All-Star Game reserves. There are plenty of players who deserve the honor, but we only get two guards, three frontcourt players, and two wild-cards.

Who would we pick? We had one writer take the Eastern Conference and another take the Western Conference. Their selections looked like this …

Eastern Conference – Brad Rowland

Guards: Kyle Lowry and Isaiah Thomas


It would be (very) easy to argue that Lowry and Thomas should be the starting backcourt. In fact, that is exactly what I would argue. Kyrie Irving was always going to be the top choice of the fans and he is a deserving All-Star. However, both Lowry and Thomas have enjoyed better seasons to this point. DeMar DeRozan, who is also having a lights-out season (28.2 points per game), isn’t the best player on his own team, as Lowry is (much) more efficient, a far better defender and more vital to Toronto’s team success.

In terms of other contenders, both John Wall and Kemba Walker would have cases. Wall is a much better defender than Thomas, but his efficiency numbers don’t quite reach to the same level and Washington’s team performance doesn’t sniff that of Toronto. Walker remains wildly underrated and he should be in the mix, but would be No. 4 when evaluating this particular quartet. As for other shooting guards, let’s just say this isn’t the best year for that position in the Eastern Conference.

